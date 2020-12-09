S.C. delegation divided on major defense bill

In the shadow of presidential rejection, the U.S. House on Tuesday passed the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act with a veto-proof majority.

The $740 billion defense-policy bundle, which influences what happens at the Savannah River Site, easily passed 335-78. But South Carolina’s seven-member House delegation was split on the matter, records show.

Democratic Reps. Joe Cunningham and James Clyburn, the whip, and Republican Reps. Joe Wilson and William Timmons voted in favor of the latest NDAA, which President Donald Trump has threatened to scuttle because it fails to repeal Section 230, among other things. The internet-speech provision, part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, provides publishers broad immunity for content posted on their sites.

“I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO,” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands!”

Wilson – whose district includes the Energy Department's Savannah River Site and who was part of a panel that hashed out House and Senate disagreements – described this year’s defense package as “a promise that we stand with our nation’s military.”

The congressman’s lengthy statement also mentioned plutonium pit production at the Savannah River Site, at a transformed Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, and the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USC Aiken.

Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman and Tom Rice voted against the conferenced National Defense Authorization Act, aligning with the president. The House Freedom Caucus, a band of conservative lawmakers, on Tuesday backed Trump's indignation.

Duncan took issue with what he saw as the politicization of the process – liberal interests leveraging the crucial defense bill to pass “radical policy priorities,” as he put it.

“The bottom line is this year’s NDAA was a flawed process and flawed policy,” he continued. “Our troops deserve better than this.”

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat, believes there is support enough to override a veto, which could come soon. Months of bipartisan dealmaking, Smith suggested Tuesday, will pay off.

"Given the strength of the bill," the chairman said, "I am confident the conference report will receive similarly robust support in the Senate this week before heading to the president’s desk for signature."