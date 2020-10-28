Rep. Joe Wilson rallies support in Aiken

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has visited Aiken three times this week and is expected to return on Sunday for another campaign event – frequent stops in a region bubbling with Republican excitement ahead of a consequential Election Day.
Wilson, R-S.C., on Monday stumped with the help of former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley at Rose Hill, a luxurious historic estate.
"Proud to show support for Congressman Joe Wilson," Haley wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo from the fundraiser. "He fights for the people of South Carolina every day."
On Tuesday, the congressman spoke at an Aiken Republican Club luncheon, delivering a message sprinkled with foreign policy factoids and Democratic Party zingers.
And on Wednesday he rallied with supporters, signs and flags in hand, along busy Whiskey Road, near the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
“Wasn’t it wonderful to see the response from the community?” Wilson asked the crowd.
Wilson has represented the 2nd Congressional District – all of Aiken, Barnwell and Lexington counties and portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties – for nearly two decades. In Aiken, specifically, he has amassed support, fans who reliably vote for him year after year after year. (More than 15,900 Aiken County voters helped propel Wilson to a swift primary victory this summer.)
Art Smith, on Wednesday sporting a ruby-red hat with “USA” emblazoned across the front, described Wilson as “steady.”
“He gets the job done,” said Smith, who also mentioned he has voted for the congressman “ever since moving to South Carolina.”
Sunny O’Donovan, a self-described supporter “of all things red,” all things GOP, said Wilson checks the necessary boxes. He backs the blue, he demands lower taxes and, she said, fights for the right to life.
“Our picture,” O'Donovan added, “is on Joe’s desk.”
Wilson faces a Nov. 3 challenge from Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, a Williston native proving to be his stiffest competition in recent memory. Boroughs herself has billed the race as competitive.
“We have worked our butts off,” Boroughs said after an event in Aiken last week.
Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire, though, remains confident Wilson will win – and handily, at that.
“We are a red city in a red county in a red state,” Brookshire said after the Wednesday rally. “And people are fired up. They want to send Trump back, and they want Republicans to keep the House and keep the Senate.”