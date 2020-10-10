Q&A with Kelley Mobley, Aiken County Council candidate for District 4

Kelley Mobley is the Republican candidate in the race for the District 4 seat on Aiken County Council.
His Democratic opponent is David Beja.
From 2002 until earlier this year, Mobley was the Greater Aiken market executive for First Citizens Bank.
The North Augusta resident currently is a Juris Doctor degree candidate at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Mobley provided answers to the following questions to the Aiken Standard. His answers have been edited for length.
Q. What do you think are the biggest challenges facing North Augusta, and Aiken County as a whole, in the next several years, and what should be done to address them?
A. As we look to build a bridge between our historic past and our vibrant future, it will be our greatest challenge to ensure that the needs of all citizens are considered.
It is imperative that we focus on initiatives that not only bring new opportunities for employment, housing, entertainment, the arts, and the like, but also that we ensure that we have community services and support in place to handle the needs of our senior citizens, our citizens with adaptive needs and our youth.
The challenge with any growing community is to make certain no one gets left behind.
Q. What new businesses would you like to see attracted to your district and Aiken County, and what do you think should be done to bring them here?
A. Industry, commerce, entrepreneurship, health care, arts, entertainment, and dining are all essential components of a vibrant local economy. As such, we have to have the human capital needed to attract new industries and employers to our area.
It is critical that we continue to develop workforce initiatives as to be prepared when opportunities arise; ensure that our public support entities are prepared to handle growth; and adequately promote our area to vibrant technology, manufacturing and service-based industries.
Our community is strong, with a current unemployment rate of 4.7% (as of August) in Aiken County. Our location in relation to transportation corridors is optimal. Our cost of doing business is low for employers, and our cost of living is extremely competitive for the workforce.
It is our duty as stewards of our community and our county, to tell our wonderful story.
Q. With the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, what diversity initiatives do you think should be undertaken in your district and Aiken County?
A. I believe that my party, the Republican Party, is the party for everyone who loves our great nation and her Constitution.
I believe that no matter what resurgences and initiatives come our way, we will all work together for the good of our townspeople and neighbors, recognizing we are all more alike than we are different in the end.