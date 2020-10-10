Q&A with David Beja, Aiken County Council candidate for District 4

David Beja is the Democratic candidate in the race for the District 4 seat on Aiken County Council.
His Republican opponent is Kelley Mobley.
Prior to Beja's retirement this past summer, he had been a teacher in Edgefield County and Aiken County schools since 1985.
The North Augusta resident currently is a consultant to the local agricultural industry on food safety regulations and compliance.
Beja provided answers to the following questions to the Aiken Standard. His answers have been edited for length.
Q. What do you think are the biggest challenges facing North Augusta, and Aiken County as a whole, in the next several years, and what should be done to address them?
A. I think one of the biggest challenges will be finding common ground to address our tax base problems.
I believe that any tax changes need to be approved by the citizens of our county by a referendum where it is clear what taxes are going to be used for, whether it’s increasing salaries or whatever purpose. Councilmen must be held accountable if they deviate from agreed stipulations.
Any bond referendums must be thoroughly explained and presented to citizens where they have input, and decisions should not be made arbitrarily by those in power.
Another challenge relates to our health care issues related to the lack of EMTs, and that affects our ambulance services. A possible solution would be to collaborate with Aiken County Public Schools and Aiken Tech to develop a pipeline for students to earn their EMT certification.
In return for a funded education, students would agree to work for the county for a stipulated time. This model could also be used to develop police officers and other city employees.
Q. What new businesses would you like to see attracted to your district and Aiken County, and what do you think should be done to bring them here?
A. Support businesses for the Fort Gordon cyber center would be a natural fit for North Augusta, due to the proximity to the fort.
However, I do not believe that we should offer tax incentives to lure businesses here. All you have to do is look at the example of (VF) Playwear in Edgefield County, where Playwear left as soon as their seven-year tax break incentives expired.
We have even seen it in North Augusta, in development at the river.
Instead of tax breaks that starve our county of needed revenue, we need to attract businesses with excellent county infrastructure and a high-quality talent pool of labor.
Q. With the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, what diversity initiatives do you think should be undertaken in your district and Aiken County?
A. I believe Black Lives Matter and that we can improve race relations between law enforcement and the public through diversity training and racial bias awareness training. This awareness needs to be raised among all of us, however.
We need to consider partnering with local churches and local organizations with programs that could enlighten our own prejudices and preconceptions regarding people of color.
We need to take a hard look at any possible racial bias in how the county serves its citizens.
Together, we can find solutions to these problems.