Odell Weeks satellite absentee voting location sees steady stream of early voters in Aiken

The satellite absentee voting location at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken opened Monday, and residents have been lining up to vote.
There have been long lines of people waiting. It is the first satellite absentee voting location to open in Aiken besides the Aiken County Government Center.
David Scotten came out to Odell Weeks on Tuesday afternoon and said he wanted to vote early because "next week is a hectic week."
Scotten also said he wanted to go ahead and vote to get it over with.
"I'm tired of even thinking about it," Scotten said.
Stefanie Sanborn also went to the Odell Weeks satellite location Tuesday afternoon and she said she was "hoping the line would be shorter" than on Election Day.
Over 29,506 absentee ballots have been cast across Aiken County as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon.
There continue to be long lines at the Aiken County Government Center each morning with residents waiting in line for their opportunity to vote absentee in person.
The Aiken County Registration and Elections Office, located on the first floor of the government center, will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 2. It also will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The other satellite locations in Aiken County will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
In order to vote, residents will be required to produce one of the following forms of identification: valid S.C. driver's license, S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. concealed weapons permit, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
For more information about voting, call the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.
To view an individualized sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov.