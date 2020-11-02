New American citizen making voice heard this election in Aiken

Brendan Gilligan, a decades-long Aikenite and the owner of Foxchase Stables, left his home country of Ireland before he had the chance to vote in elections there.
In March, after being on Green Card status for 40 years, Gilligan concreted his citizenship status in America, and christened his voting rights as a citizen in the 2020 election Monday, a duty he does not take lightly.
Despite waiting nearly two hours in line to vote at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center absentee satellite location, the process was smooth he said, the staff helpful.
His wife, Peggy Penland, took a picture with him afterward with his 'I voted' sticker, a sort of badge of achievement for the Irish-American citizen.
"It felt good to vote in the U.S. for the first time, [and] it was a very emotional experience for me," Gilligan said. "I am proud to be an American."
Gilligan stepped foot onto American soil for the first time after leaving Ireland in the summer of 1980, greeting the near end of the Carter presidency and the beginning of Reagan's.
After working the summer in New York, Gilligan traveled to Aiken and became infatuated with the town right away. He met and married his wife and later had a son who, ironically, applied for his Irish citizenship, spurring his father to apply for American citizenship.
"He's a dual citizen now, so he motivated me to get off my rear end and become an American citizen," Gilligan said.
Before becoming an American citizen, Gilligan stayed on legal Green Card status, making him a resident who can live and work permanently in the United States, although he could not vote.
This year has put topics like the environment and the coronavirus front and center in the U.S. and the world, both of which are hard-hitters for Gilligan.
He made plans early on to vote for a candidate that embodies the importance of healing both, and one that can plan dutifully for a crisis.
"You have to deal with what you're presented with. You can't just say it's not happening, especially when people are dying every single day of the week. You have work with what you're given and figure it out, and stop blaming other people."
Through communications with his friends and family in Ireland, Gilligan has learned that views on America and its political standing have swayed, with many in shock of what's happening in the country.
"They cannot believe what is happening in America right now with politics," he said. "They cannot understand it. America was so powerful for so long ... and everyone wanted to be friends with America. I just can't see that right now."
Gilligan's home country is currently under a stage 5 coronavirus threat, limiting social interactions between residents in public. According to the World Health Organization, the country of nearly 5 million people has had 61,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,913 deaths as of Monday.
Gilligan's siblings have not seen each other in person for many months now, Gilligan relayed, as residents are not currently allowed to travel further than 3 miles from their homes.
Ireland's economy usually earns a boost from America's tourism dollars, Gilligan said, but the coronavirus has stiffened travel there.
"[COVID-19] has everybody locked down," he said. "All the pubs are closed, the restaurants are closed. The economy is not good in Ireland right now."
Gilligan hopes other citizens will pursue their right to vote the way he did, especially those who are only a step away from attaining full rights like he was.
"I think it's important [for others] to do it ... and to one day vote in every election that comes their way," he said.