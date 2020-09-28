McMaster: 'A good majority' of $600M plutonium settlement ought to serve SRS region

The region around the Savannah River Site deserves most of the $600 million plutonium payout secured by South Carolina in a recent deal with the U.S. Department of Energy, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday.

The area “ought to receive at least the majority, a good majority, of these funds in one way or another,” McMaster, a Republican, told the Aiken Rotary Club at its weekly meeting.

“It seems to me, that because of the way the case arose and where it arose, that that area should be prominently figured in the expenditure or investment of those funds,” he added, aligning himself with earlier positions staked by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and, to a degree, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.

Exactly what McMaster considers the area around SRS isn’t immediately clear. Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties comprise the 310-square-mile site, where millions of gallons of nuclear waste and metric tons of plutonium, a hazardous material that can be used in nuclear weapons as well as deep-space vessels, are kept.

McMaster told reporters at USC Aiken last week there “needs to be a focus on this area” when it comes to the settlement money. This, he said, standing about 30 minutes north of SRS, is “where the action has been.”

Asked Sept. 24 if he had any projects or funding commitments in mind, McMaster sidestepped: “I think everybody probably has dozens of things that we’d like to see funded. But we need to be smart, and need to be careful, and take our time.”

The $600 million in question – roughly $525 million after attorney fees, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson – is but one facet of a larger deal struck between the Palmetto State and the Energy Department, the Savannah River Site landlord.

Terms of the deal include a DOE promise to remove from South Carolina 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037, years ahead of prior predictions, and the upfront $600 million sum, which is sourced from a national judgement fund, effectively circumnavigating a preoccupied Congress.

U.S. Attorney General William “Bill” Barr approved using the fund, officials have said.

Wilson and U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette unveiled the landmark arrangement at a Statehouse press conference Aug. 31. McMaster did not attend but later in the day spoke to Brouillette by phone, his schedule shows. McMaster openly objected to the deal reached, arguing it neutered the state's position, among other failures.

What the millions of dollars will be applied to is up to the Legislature and the governor. Fights have already broken out. Lawsuits have been filed.

“Any effort to exploit the settlement proceeds for unrelated state projects would be a disservice to those communities who share the ongoing risk,” Aiken Municipal Development Commission members wrote Sept. 17.