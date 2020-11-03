Hixon wins contested S.C. House seat, incumbents keep seats

State Rep. Bill Hixon has retained his seat in the Statehouse, beating Democratic challenger Evelyn Robinson.
Hixon said he looks forward to going back to Columbia in 2021 and writing a budget.
“We put off doing a budget because we didn’t know what was going to happen with corona and all going on there, and so we just continued to stay with our same budget and so we want to get down to brass tacks when we get back to Columbia and see how much money we’ve actually spent, how much money we have left, and see what our revenues are,” Hixon said.
Hixon has held his seat in the S.C. House of Representatives since 2011.
“I worked hard, I put out my flyers and brochures and called on people and put out signs and worked hard. I don’t take anything for granted, the people of House District 83 want me to – looks like – continue and I’ll be glad to honor their wish, and I can’t want to get back in 2021,” Hixon said.
With 84 of 87 precincts in Aiken County reported, Hixon leads with 9,742 votes (68.63%). Robinson has picked up 4,437 votes (31.26%). The vote tally does not include mail-in absentee votes as mail-in ballots were still being counting at the Aiken County Government Center as of 11 p.m.
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 100% of votes have been reported in Edgefield County, and Hixon received 80% of the votes cast in House District 83 race there.
“I had a nice lady that ran against me, and I thank her for running a clean campaign,” Hixon said of Robinson.
State Reps. Bart Blackwell (R-81), Bill Clyburn (D-82), Melissa Oremus (R-84) and Bill Taylor (R-86) – who all ran unopposed – were each reelected.