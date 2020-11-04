Hanks topples Liner in Aiken County school board race; county voter turnout hits 70%

Two races too close to call on election night in Aiken County now have conclusive results.

Patricia Hanks beat incumbent Keith Liner in the race for Aiken County School Board District 4, representing the North Augusta area, according to results published Wednesday. And state Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a Democrat, fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Chris Smith in Senate District 26, which stretches into the county from the east.

Vote tallying efforts in Aiken County concluded around 3 a.m. Wednesday, elections officials said. Mail-in absentee ballots were still being handled at midnight, past the Aiken Standard’s print deadline.

Hanks secured 50.1% of the vote, beating Liner by 73 votes, according to unofficial results. Data shows 60 people voted for write-in candidates.

Three other school board members – Sandra Shealey, John Bradley, and Cameron Nuessle – were reelected. School board races are nonpartisan.

Setzler garnered roughly 55% of the Aiken County vote, beating Smith by 10 percentage points here.

No recounts were planned as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Aiken County registration and elections panel. Liner said he reached out but would not be demanding a review.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the county and North Augusta for the last 12 years,” the school board chairman said, “and I appreciate everyone that gave me their support yesterday with their vote.”

Hanks did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

In the Nov. 3 election, Aiken County voters widely preferred incumbents, often Republicans.

More than 85,700 county residents voted in the general election. Turnout – 70% as of Wednesday afternoon – mirrored elections in 2016 and 2012. Officials said Tuesday was busy. Tens of thousands of Aiken County residents voted absentee.

President Donald Trump earned a little more than 60% of the votes cast in the county; Democrat Joe Biden, a former vice president, secured roughly 38% of the votes. Candidates representing the Alliance, Green and Libertarian parties drew more than 1,300 Aiken County votes combined.

The Associated Press and the New York Times declared Trump the winner of South Carolina less than an hour after polls closed.

The numbers were similar in the races for a U.S. Senate seat and to represent South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of Aiken County.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican incumbent, secured approximately 60% of the votes in the county. His Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, secured roughly 39%. Harrison was billed as Graham's toughest competition in years.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a nearly two-decade Republican incumbent, defeated Adair Ford Boroughs, a Democratic newcomer, by about 25 percentage points in Aiken County, according to the Wednesday tally.

Wilson was seen as the victor Tuesday night. Boroughs on Wednesday spoke with the congressman and congratulated him on his reelection.

"I ran because I care deeply about the people of this district, and the outcome of this race does not change my passion for this community or my commitment to doing this hard work," Boroughs, a Williston native, said in a statement. "The issues we face are not going away, and neither am I."

Republican dominance in Aiken County is not something out of left field; GOP candidates frequently win in the region. South Carolina has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in decades.