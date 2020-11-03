Grandson of Strom Thurmond says experience as Aiken County poll worker 'a really neat opportunity'

The poll workers at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken during Tuesday’s general election included a young member of one of South Carolina’s most prominent political families.
“I’m processing the voters,” said J. Strom Thurmond III, who was sitting behind a sneeze guard. “I just have to make sure all their identification is correct and make sure that they’re voting legally.”
Thurmond initially introduced himself as “James Thurmond,” but said, “He’s my grandpa” after being asked if he was related to the late Strom Thurmond, who served in the U.S. Senate for nearly 50 years prior to his death in 2003.
J. Strom III’s father is Strom Thurmond Jr., who announced early this year that he would not be seeking a fourth term as the solicitor for the Palmetto State’s Second Judicial Circuit.
Bill Weeks was running unopposed in Tuesday’s election to replace him.
J. Strom III, 16, is a junior at Aiken High School.
He described being a poll worker for the first time as “a really neat opportunity to learn about how the government works.”
The Weeks Center was the voting location for Aiken Precinct No. 6 and Aiken Precinct No. 47.
“It’s cool,” said Strom III of his experience there. “I thought it was going to be harder, but it’s not that bad.”