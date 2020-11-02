Election Day is finally here in Aiken County

Election Day is finally here and many residents will be getting out to cast their vote for the next president of the United States, as well as many local and state races.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters are allowed to stand in line for as long as they have to in order to vote as long as they are in line by 7 p.m. A poll worker will mark the hand of the last person in line at that time, and they get to go through the line until it is finished, said Michael Bond, the Aiken County registration and elections deputy director.
In order to vote, residents will be required to produce one of the following forms of identification: valid S.C. driver's license, S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. concealed weapons permit, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused more absentee votes to be cast for the 2020 election than in any prior election.
In the 2016 general election, there were 495,999 absentee ballots cast across the state. In 2020, there have already been 1,273,665 absentee ballots sent in across the state as of noon on Nov. 2.
Of those early absentee votes, 40,607 have been from Aiken County. There are 123,947 registered voters in Aiken County, according to scvotes.org. So, almost 33% of registered voters have already voted in the county.
In the 2016 general election, there were 3,129,467 ballots cast across South Carolina. Of those, 75,549 ballots were cast in Aiken County out of 110,956 registered voters for a 68% turnout, according to a 2016 Aiken Standard article.
Myra Harley came out to vote early at the Aiken County Government Center on Monday afternoon and she had a special reason for doing so.
"My children are first-time voters, and I wanted to share this moment with them," Harley said.
Harley was waiting at the back of the line for her children to arrive.
Missie Boisvert was also at the center to vote Monday afternoon. She said she is voting early because she owns two small businesses, and she's busy on Election Day.
Donna Montgomery was early voting at the government Monday afternoon because she has to work on Election Day. Her husband, Ken, came with her to cast his ballot, as well.
The battle for the presidency is expected to be close, as usual. President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, is taking on Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Both candidates have been heavily campaigning over the last few days, trying to get their last pitch to voters before ballots are cast.
There are also several state races that are expected to be closely contested. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is in a tight race with Democrat Jaime Harrison; and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., is facing competition from Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs.
In Aiken County, voters will decide on representatives for County Council, school board, and other state and county positions. Contested races include:
• S.C. Senate District 25: Incumbent Republican Sen. Shane Massey faces Democrat Shirley Green Fayson.
• S.C. House District 83: Incumbent Republican Rep. Bill Hixon faces Democrat Evelyn T. Robinson.
• Aiken County Council District 4: Democrat David Beja faces Republican Kelley Mobley.
• Aiken County Board of Education District 1: Incumbent Sandra Shealey faces Samuretta D. Muldrow.
• Aiken County Board of Education District 4: Incumbent Keith Liner faces Patricia Hanks.
• Aiken County Board of Education District 8: Incumbent Dr. John Bradley faces the Rev. Douglas Slaughter.
• Aiken County Board of Education District 9: Incumbent Cameron Nuessle faces Anthony James.
Bond said one change is being made to help with the increased number of mail-in ballots. The Aiken County Registration and Elections Office will be allowed to start scanning these ballots starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The results will not be tabulated until 7 p.m. that day when the polls close.
"There's no tallier or anything until after the polls close," Bond said. "It's basically the same thing as voters coming in now, and they scan their ballot in and it's just scanned in; but nothing is counted until after the polls close."
In terms of having the results on election night, Bond said, "We plan on doing it like our normal process, and we plan on having them all that night. We can’t say for definite that we’ll be able to finish. This is the biggest mail-in we’ve ever had, so we’ll see how it goes."
According to the S.C. Code of Laws, section 7-25-180, the display of campaign materials is not allowed within 200 feet of any entrance to a polling place on Election Day. According to scvotes.org, "this law applies to any type of visual display of campaign material, including posters, pamphlets, brochures, signs, buttons, hats, T-shirts, etc. Voters displaying campaign material who enter the 200-foot area will be asked to remove the material, cover the material, or otherwise cause the material not to be seen."
To view an individualized sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov and click Get My Sample Ballot. If residents want to check their polling place, visit scvotes.gov and click Find My Polling Place.
If a resident encounters an issue at the polls or would like to file a complaint about the election, it should first be addressed to the poll manager. If the poll manager cannot resolve the issue, the resident should contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.
For more information, call the elections office at 803-642-2028 or visit scvotes.gov.