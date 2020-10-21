Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs hosting Aiken town hall Thursday

Adair Ford Boroughs, the Democrat seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, will be campaigning in Aiken on Thursday.
An outdoor town hall at Perry Memorial Park, on Aiken’s Northside, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E., is set for 4 p.m., according to the campaign and the Aiken County Democratic Party.
"Learn more about why she's running to represent the people of the Second District," reads the event description.
Masks are required; lawn chairs are encouraged. Those interested can RSVP online.
The Aiken stop comes on the heels of an hourlong Tuesday debate between Boroughs and Wilson, R-S.C., and is a little more than a week out from Election Day. The Cook Political Report has rated South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District as solid Republican.
Boroughs, a political newcomer, grew up in Williston, where she formally kicked off her campaign in July 2019.
“My whole life has been about beating the odds and helping others do the same,” Boroughs said at the time, “and that’s what I want to do in Congress.”