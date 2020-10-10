Beja, Mobley vie for District 4 seat in Aiken County Council races, others uncontested

The only contested Aiken County Council race in the Nov. 3 General Election will be for the seat in District 4, which includes North Augusta.
The candidates are David Beja and Kelley Mobley.
Beja is a Democrat.
Prior to his retirement this past summer, Beja had been a teacher in Edgefield County and Aiken County schools since 1985.
The North Augusta resident currently is a consultant to the local agricultural industry on food safety regulations and compliance.
Mobley is a Republican.
From 2002 until earlier this year, he was the greater Aiken market executive for First Citizens Bank.
The North Augusta resident currently is a Juris Doctor degree candidate at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Beja and Mobley are vying to replace Chuck Smith, who told the Aiken Standard in December 2019 that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.
Smith has served on Aiken County Council since 2000.
Incumbent Gary Bunker, a Republican, is the lone candidate for County Council Chairman.
He won a special election in 2017 to fill the seat vacated by longtime County Council Chairman Ronnie Young.
Young became the S.C. representative for House District 84 after capturing a special election earlier in 2017. He replaced former Rep. Chris Corley, who resigned and later pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree domestic violence.
Young died in May 2019 at the age of 71.
Three other County Council candidates also are unopposed – incumbents Andrew Siders in District 7, Danny Feagin in District 3 and Willar Hightower in District 8.
District 7 includes Aiken’s Southside, and District 8 includes a portion of Aiken. District 3 includes Graniteville.
Siders, a Republican, is County Council’s vice chairman.
Feagin is a Republican. He defeated Don Turno in the Republican primary in June. Another Republican who filed to run, Daryl Davis, dropped out before the primary.
Hightower is a Democrat.
In the County Council races, voters in the general election will have the option of writing in a candidate.