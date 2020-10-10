Aiken County Voters' Guide: Who's on the ballot in 2020?

Editor's note: This list includes 2020 General Election candidates in races important to Aiken County voters. To view your individualized Sample Ballot, visit scvotes.org and click "Get My Sample Ballot." Your Sample Ballot may differ from other voters' ballots in your precinct. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open in Aiken County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(I) = Incumbent
U.S. RACES
U.S. President and Vice President
• Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green
• Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican (I)
• Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance
• Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen, Libertarian
• Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic
U.S. Senate
• Bill Bledsoe, Constitution
• Lindsey Graham, Republican (I)
• Jaime Harrison, Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives - District 2 (Aiken County)
• Kathleen K. Wright, Constitution
• Joe Wilson, Republican (I)
• Adair Ford Boroughs, Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives - District 3 (Edgefield County)
• Hosea Cleveland, Democrat
• Jeff Duncan, Republican (I)
U.S. House of Representatives - District 6 (Allendale County/Bamberg County)
• James Clyburn, Democratic (I)
• Mark Hackett, Constitution
• John McCollum, Republican
S.C. RACES
S.C. Senate - District 24
• Tom Young, Republican (I)
S.C. Senate - District 25
• Shirley A. Green Fayson, Democratic
• Shane Massey, Republican (I)
S.C. Senate - District 26
• Nikki Setzler, Democratic (I)
• Chris Smith, Republican
S.C. House of Representatives - District 81
• Bart T. Blackwell, Republican (I)
S.C. House of Representatives - District 82
• Bill Clyburn, Democratic (I)
S.C. House of Representatives - District 83
• Bill Hixon, Republican (I)
• Evelyn T. Robinson, Democratic
S.C. House of Representatives - District 84
• Melissa Oremus, Republican (I)
S.C. House of Representatives - District 86
• Bill Taylor, Republican (I)
AIKEN COUNTY RACES
Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor
• Bill Weeks, Republican
Aiken County Sheriff
• Michael Hunt, Republican (I)
Aiken County Probate Judge
• Tonya Marchant, Republican (I)
Clerk of Court
• Robert J. Harte, Republican (I)
Aiken County Coroner
• Darryl Ables, Republican (I)
Aiken County Auditor
• Charles Barton, Republican (I)
Aiken County Treasurer
• Jason Goings, Republican (I)
Aiken County Council - Chair
• Gary Bunker, Republican (I)
Aiken County Council - District 3
• Danny Feagin, Republican (I)
Aiken County Council - District 4
• David Beja, Democratic
• Kelley Mobley, Republican
Aiken County Council - District 7
• Andrew Siders, Republican (I)
Aiken County Council - District 8
• Willar Hightower Jr., Democratic (I)
Register of Mesne Conveyance
• Judith Warner, Republican (I)
Aiken County Soil and Water District Commission (Nonpartisan)
• Tim Watkins
Bath Water and Sewer District Commission (Nonpartisan)
• Franklin Jackson
Clearwater Water and Sewer District Commission (Nonpartisan)
• Write-in only
Langley Water and Sewer District Commission (Nonpartisan)
• Write-in only
College Acres Water and Sewer District Commission (Nonpartisan)
• Robert J. Green
AIKEN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Aiken County Board of Education - District 1 (Nonpartisan)
• Samuretta D. Muldrow
• Sandra Shealey (I)
Aiken County Board of Education - District 4 (Nonpartisan)
• Patricia Hanks
• Keith Liner (I)
Aiken County Board of Education - District 8 (Nonpartisan)
• John Bradley (I)
• Douglas Slaughter
Aiken County Board of Education - District 9 (Nonpartisan)
• Anthony James
• Cameron Nuessle (I)