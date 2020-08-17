Police: Man pointed gun at victims in Walmart parking lot in Aiken

An Aiken County man is facing charges for reportedly pointing a gun and threatening to kill two victims in a Walmart parking lot Saturday.
Richard John Hickox, 55, of Warrenville was charged with failure to comply, first offense possession of drugs, gross intoxication/disorderly conduct and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to jail records.
Police responded to the Walmart on Richland Avenue in Aiken in reference to a man with a gun, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The two victims were in one vehicle and reported the suspect cut them off in the Walmart parking lot.
The suspect then got out of his vehicle and pointed at black handgun at the two victims, threatening to kill both of them, the incident report states.
The suspect then fled into a wooded next to the Walmart, the victim report.
When Public Safety arrived on scene, the victims had lost sight of the suspect.
While police were meeting with the victims at the scene, the suspect returned to the parking lot and attempted to walk into the store.
The victims noticed and recognized the suspect and alerted police on scene.
Police approached the suspect and ordered him to place his hands behind his head, but he refused and "began using profane language toward the victims," the report reads.
After continuing to refuse police orders, the suspect was "taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs," the report reads.
Police also located a silver container in the suspect's vehicle that contained pills believed to be Xanax, according to the incident report.
Hickox was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday morning.