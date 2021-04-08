Police investigating shooting near Crosland Park entrance in Aiken

A shooting occurred early Thursday evening near the entrance to the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken.
The details of the shooting – what, exactly, the cause was, or how it played out – were not immediately clear. It was also unclear if anyone had been injured.
Casings littered Aldrich Street, near the York Street Burger King, where police had two cars taped off. The back window of one car, a Mustang, was blown out. The second car had jumped a curb and smacked a tree.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
Officials said more information would be distributed later.
Check back with the Aiken Standard. This article will be updated.