breaking top story

Police investigating shooting near Crosland Park entrance in Aiken

  • Updated
Mustang, ADPS, Crosland Sign
Police responded to a shooting near the entrance to Crosland Park early Thursday evening. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety inspects a car inside a taped-off area. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A shooting occurred early Thursday evening near the entrance to the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken.

The details of the shooting – what, exactly, the cause was, or how it played out – were not immediately clear. It was also unclear if anyone had been injured.

Casings littered Aldrich Street, near the York Street Burger King, where police had two cars taped off. The back window of one car, a Mustang, was blown out. The second car had jumped a curb and smacked a tree.

Aldrich Street, Shell Casing, Crosland Shooting
Police mark a casing along Aldrich Street early Thursday evening. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Officials said more information would be distributed later.

Check back with the Aiken Standard. This article will be updated.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

