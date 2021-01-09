Police investigating fatal shooting in Warrenville

Police and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a person in Warrenville.
Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office found the person, a male, shot twice and conscious along the 600 block of Legion Road late Friday night after responding to a call of shots fired.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abduallah said, where he later died.
Two people were spotted running away from the scene of the shooting, witnesses told police.
“This investigation is ongoing,” Abdullah said, “and as information becomes available it will be released.”
