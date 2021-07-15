Police investigating fatal shooting in Graniteville

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Graniteville overnight.
The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify the person killed, but described him as a Black male.
The person was found shot near Mack Lane, “laying on the floor just inside the front doorway” of a building, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.
Police found the body after responding to a prior call at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where they met with staff who were treating a gunshot wound.
It is not immediately clear if — or how — the two incidents are connected.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the Sheriff's Office said.
