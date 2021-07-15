You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigating fatal shooting in Graniteville

Crime Scene Tape, Cops (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

(Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Graniteville overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify the person killed, but described him as a Black male.

The person was found shot near Mack Lane, “laying on the floor just inside the front doorway” of a building, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Police found the body after responding to a prior call at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where they met with staff who were treating a gunshot wound.

It is not immediately clear if — or how — the two incidents are connected.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the Sheriff's Office said.

Check back with the Aiken Standard. This article will be updated.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News