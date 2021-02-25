Police ID victim of suspicious death in Trenton

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a white male whose remains were found in the Trenton area Thursday evening, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The report indicated that deputies, around 5:28 p.m., responded to a report of a "found deceased person" on Katie Lane, near Sunny Brook Road and Wiggins Way in Trenton. The 911 caller, upon the deputies' arrival, led the deputies to where the body covered with a tarp was laying just off the road, near a trash pile.
According to a preliminary investigation by the coroner's office, the body may have been in there for several days.
The victim was identified as Tommy L. Hoover, 68, of North Augusta, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.
"Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office were called to scene to investigate this suspicious death," the report added, noting that more information will be released as it becomes available.