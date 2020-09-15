Police ID suspect in Graniteville double homicide

Deputies have released the identity of a male suspect who reportedly fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers in Aiken on Saturday night after allegedly killing two others in Graniteville.
Peter Finch, 49, has been charged with two counts murder.
On Saturday, officials began an investigation into the death of two victims in Graniteville at 43 Louise Street.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found the couple unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The couple was later confirmed to be deceased by Aiken County EMS and First Responders.
One of the victims has been identified 43-year-old Lacy Boyd, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. The identity of the second victim, identified as a male, has not been publicly released.
Witnesses assisted deputies in identifying the murder suspect as Finch who was last seen driving a gray in color Ford F350.
Around 8:57 p.m., a deputy spotted a truck matching the description given by investigators on East Pine Log Road near Whiskey Road. When the deputy signaled the vehicle to stop, using his emergency lights, the suspect fled.
The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle became stuck in a ditch.
The suspect then reportedly exited the vehicle and shot at deputies with a rifle.
Multiple units from the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and established a tactical perimeter.
After several failed attempts to flee in the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle and shot at law enforcement again, according to an Aiken Public Safety incident report.
Multiple officers returned fire, striking the Finch at least two times.
Finch was placed under arrest by the Sheriff's Office and transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Finch was released from the hospital Tuesday evening and was taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition for two counts of murder. Other charges are forthcoming, the Sheriff's Office reports.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to conduct the investigation of the officer involved shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.