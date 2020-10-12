Police: Fatal shooting of 12-year-old victim was not a random act

Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco announced Monday that the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy was not done at random and called the case the agency's highest priority.
"We have determined that this shooting was not a random act, and this residence was the intended target of the assault," Barranco said in a statement. "No additional residences were targeted or struck by the offenders. This remains an active investigation to which the department is devoting all of our available time and resources. We are asking anyone who may have information about this heinous crime to come forward and share any information that will help identify the suspect(s) involved.”
Police responded to Wyman Street at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. There, they found 12-year-old Edward F. McKenzie Jr. who had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile victim, identified as a 13-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He received treatment for his injuries on scene.
In a statement Sunday night, the Aiken County Public School District identified McKenzie as a fifth-grade student at North Aiken Elementary School. Counselors were on-site Monday as students and employees returned to class following the murder of a fellow student.
"The Aiken County Public Schools’ family is heartbroken upon learning of the tragic passing of North Aiken Elementary School fifth-grader Edward McKenzie, Jr. and the injury of a sibling during a senseless act of gun violence in our community," the school district said in a statement. "The loss of any student is a terrible blow to our entire school district family and we send our collective thoughts, prayers, and strength to Edward’s immediate family, the Crosland Park community, and the students, faculty, staff and administrators at North Aiken Elementary School."
A statement from North Aiken Elementary School described McKenzie as a "very caring young man" and said the school was devastated to hear of his passing.
"He was quite inquisitive and always took things in that surrounded him, even when you thought he wasn't. He loved his family very much and would talk about them often throughout the school day," North Aiken Elementary said in a statement. "While our hearts are hurting and we share the grief and pain of this terrible loss of a promising young man with so much potential for greatness, we also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to all who knew and loved him."
Police said information from the community is vital to solving this crime.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1000.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.