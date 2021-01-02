Polar Plunge participants get extra soaked this year during downpour

Saturday's downpour didn't stop an eager group participants from diving into frigid waters at the Fermata Club's annual Polar Plunge.
Polar Plunges are held at beaches and swimming pools across the nation for daring participants to start off the year with a rush by jumping into chilly water. For the past five years, the Fermata Club, located at 841 Whiskey Road, has welcomed members and nonmembers to take a plunge on the first Saturday in January.
For $25, participants were able to sign up to take part in the Polar Plunge. Proceeds go toward the tennis and swimming club's upkeep.
In years past, the Fermata Club has seen crowds as large as 40 people. This year, just seven signed up but were just as eager as a large crowd.
As rainfall picked up participants and spectators alike were soaked long before the plunge took place around 5 p.m.
"No sense in staying dry," said DJ Byron Bush, who hyped up participants with music before the polar plunge. "You might as well jump in."
The yearly event drew in new participants like 6-year-old Hamp Andrew and his younger brother, 4-year-old Banks Andrew.
Their mother, Lynsey Andrew, said the two were excited to take the plunge.
"We live across the street and our friends are members and they invited us," Andrew said. "It’s a great way to start off the New Year with a fresh, clean start and the kids really wanted to do it."
The yearly plunge also drew in returning participants like Steve Arnold who notably dived into the Fermata Club's frigid pool in 2019 while dressed in a three-piece suit.
This year, Arnold returned just as dapper.
“I do it just for the heck of it,” Arnold said. “Sometimes you just have to say ‘Why not?’ Somebody asked me about the suit one time and I said, ‘It’s still a suit when I’m in the water. It’s a swimsuit.”