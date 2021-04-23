Plutonium pact that led to MOX not covered in latest State Department report

A public report published by a State Department arms-control office will no longer cover the international plutonium pact that led to the development of the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site, unless something major happens.

The change concerning the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement was disclosed in a footnote of the 2021 Compliance Report, posted April 15 by the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance.

The management agreement — signed in a post-Cold War milieu — committed both the U.S. and Russia to disposing 34 metric tons of defense plutonium, enough for thousands of nuclear weapons.

The never-completed and now-shuttered Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility was born from the PMDA; the Savannah River Site plant was supposed to turn the U.S. cache into fuel for nuclear reactors.

But the National Nuclear Security Administration axed the multibillion-dollar project in 2018, deeming it unwieldy and too expensive. The ax dropped years after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia was suspending its implementation of the plutonium pact.

Previous reports from the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance found “no indication” of Russian violation, and that the decision in Washington to kill the MOX project did not breach the disposal accord.

“Neither Party is in violation of the PMDA,” reads the 2020 Compliance Report. It continues: “The United States will continue to monitor whether Russia’s conduct, apart from its purported suspension of the PMDA, continues to be consistent with its obligations under the agreement.”

A study released last year blamed in part the uncertain future of the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement on an icy relationship between Washington and Moscow. That relationship has yet to thaw.