Plans for new subdivision section on agenda for Aiken County Planning Commission meeting

A request to approve the plans for a new section in a subdivision south of Aiken is back on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission, which will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.

During its January meeting, the panel voted unanimously to table the matter, which involves additional development in Summerton Village.

The Planning Commission’s decision to delay consideration came after it heard about ongoing stormwater drainage issues in the area.

Richard Parison and Kevin Shuman, whose homes are near Summerton Village, spoke during a public hearing about the flooding in their yards that has worsened over the years.

Their residences are downstream from the flow of stormwater.

The new section of Summerton Village would have 53 lots on 21.05 acres off Talatha Church Road.

The applicant is Beazley Development Company Inc.

Southern Partners Inc. is the engineer for the project.

In addition, the Planning Commission could consider Thursday whether to recommend to County Council a proposed amendment to the Aiken County Land Management Regulations that deals with private roads.

The panel voted unanimously during its January meeting to delay a decision after some of its members said they didn’t understand the amendment’s purpose and its language.

The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.

The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.