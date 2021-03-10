Planning director discusses role of zoning appeal board

The citizens of the Knollwood neighborhood in North Augusta recently expressed concerns about plans for townhomes to be built in the area and sent in dozens of emails and phone messages ahead of a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting related to the issue.
The director of the city's planning and development department helped to explain the misconceptions of Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals, including in the case of Knollwood.
Libby Hodges is the Director of Planning and Development for the city of North Augusta. Hodges said with regard to Knollwood, the board followed the process and requirements for the code.
The BZA works in a similar way to a court; they are quasi-judicial. They have specific findings to meet by law and the decision that is made is final.
With the BZA, Hodges said they have to make 10 findings for every case. The findings for each case are public information.
“(The BZA), they are bound to have to make the findings that they have to make, so that the 10 findings that they have to make, they have to make that for every case. And that is up to the board to make those findings.
The Planning Commission exists as a recommending body under the city council and exists to study and review items that come from development proposals and regulatory proposals that may come before City Council, Hodges said.
“We've had a couple of situations where City Council, you know, can send something to the Planning Commission and say, 'I want you to study this and come back to us with a recommendation,'” Hodges said.
The Planning Commission also reviews major site plans and major subdivision plans for final approval before staff is allowed to approve it. This process follows the development code, Hodges said.
Christine Liner, a Knollwood resident of 30 years, said from what she has seen every plan leans toward the developer side and when you have developers and realtors on these committees, they seems to outweigh the citizens.
“We’re all a part of North Augusta and we all have visions for what North Augusta is and those people that we elect in there we that’s been there we need to make sure that they match what we would like to see," Liner said, "That smalltime feel with little shops and a lot of local type things not a big booming metropolis."
The Board of Zoning Appeals and the Planning Commission are appointed by the mayor of North Augusta.
“With the BZA probably the most common thing that we get is that people think what we're looking at is rezoning and that is not the role of the BZA,” Hodges said, “Rezoning goes through Planning Commission and then to City Council.”
Hodges said they do not plan to do any rezoning. There was also misconception that in regards to Knollwood that the property was rezoned and set aside to never be developed.
Hodges said that is not true.
“We didn't have any preexisting development plans on it, but, there were several roads that were stubbed out to the property that kind of indicates to me that at some point, there was some intention to develop that land, but the property was not resumed its own,” Hodges said, “The same thing as the rest of the subdivision around it, there was an inconsistency in the code, and that's what that's what they took before the Board of Zoning Appeals.”
Although the Planning Commission is a recommending body and they do not make the final decision about a lot of things, they are still an approving authority. With some major subdivisions, and in some of the waivers they're allowed to grant within the development code, they still have certain criteria that they're supposed to meet, Hodges said.
“All of this stuff is written out in the development code and we took the case to the board pending appeals. They granted the waiver with certain conditions, which is within their power to do,” Hodges said.
This was a preliminary request; as of now there are no construction or development plans yet.
Many citizens were concerned about losing the nature and the woods in their backyard, the traffic it would bring and even the value of their home possibly decreasing.
"The majority of us thought that there would be some connector, like the development would have its own entrance versus a cut-through," Liner said.
Liner said there are around 200 homes now and the new development is going to double that amount. She said the No. 1 point of emphasis is safety and the additional cars that will be passing through.
Along with the traffic, Liner is worried that North Augusta has lost sight of what citizens want the city to look like.
"If we want to look like Columbia County, if we want to be build up like some of those bigger cities, then that totally goes against why people moved here," Liner said.
As far as the forest scenery many have in their backyard, Hodges said there will most likely still be trees there if there is construction in the area.
“Not every development conducted can feasibly develop every square inch of a property,” Hodges said, “That's just not how development usually works and there, some wetlands back there, some streams back there, we follow state law when it comes to those things.”
Hodges said they are bound by the development code and that is a local law they are expected to follow.
The BZA and Planning Commission's documents are open to the public.
"We need to make sure we all stay involved and make sure that we hold any of our elected officials accountable and stay abreast of what’s happening so that we’re not caught off guard," Liner said.