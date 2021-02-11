Pizza Hut dine-in restaurant on Whiskey Road closes permanently

The Pizza Hut dine-in restaurant at 1905 Whiskey Road in Aiken has shut down for good.
Pizza Hut signage has been removed from the building, and there are small signs on the doors that say the restaurant is closed.
There are two other Pizza Huts in Aiken – one at 1905 Whiskey Road and one at 1036 York Street N.E., but they don’t offer dine-in service.
Last July, a company that operated more than 1,200 Pizza Huts, including the three in Aiken, and several hundred Wendy’s restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
At the time, NPC International was one of the largest restaurant franchisees and one of the largest restaurant operators of any kind in the nation.
The company’s Pizza Hut holdings also included restaurants at 2585 Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville, 1812 Georgia Avenue in North Augusta and 616 East Martintown Road in North Augusta.
The Pizza Hut on East Martintown Road no longer is open.
None of Wendy’s eateries owned by NPC International were in Aiken, according to the company’s website.
In January restaurantbusinessonline.com reported that a federal bankruptcy judge had approved the sale of NPC International’s assets to the Flynn Restaurant Group and five existing operators of Wendy’s restaurants.
The deal called for Flynn to get more than 925 Pizza Hut locations and about half of NPC International’s 393 Wendy’s locations.
The rest of the Wendy’s locations were to be acquired the restaurant chain’s main company, which planned to assign them to the five “pre-approved” operators, according to the online story.
The combined value of the transactions was $801 million.