Pit production, nuclear deterrence important in nation's defense strategy, Munns tells Rotary

The production of nuclear weapon cores, which also are known as pits, and nuclear deterrence are important elements of the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Defense Strategy, said Chuck Munns during a presentation to the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday.
The retired U.S. Navy vice admiral spoke to the organization during its meeting at Newberry Hall.
Munns formerly was the commander of the U.S. and NATO submarine forces.
After leaving the Navy in 2007, Munns served as the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions when it began overseeing the Savannah River Site’s management and operations.
He currently is on advisory boards for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy.
When a Rotary audience member asked Munns if he thought President Joe Biden and his administration would be supportive of plans for the production of 80 pits per year – 50 at SRS and 30 at Los Alamos in New Mexico – the retired military officer replied that he didn’t know but was optimistic.
“Where we are today is that there is a very solid agreement by the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense that the strategy we need is to refurbish our pits,” Munns said. “This is not about building new nuclear weapons. This is about refurbishing the pits that are in our existing nuclear weapons.
“The scientists, the best that they can determine is that (the pits in) our nuclear weapons can last on the order of 100 years,” Munns continued, “and we are two thirds of the way through that already. If we don’t start now by refurbishing those pits, we will be in serious trouble 20 or 30 years from now, and then you can’t start (doing it) because it will be too late.”
America “used to build thousands of pits a year, so it’s not a difficult project,” Munns said. “We just need to get at it.”
He also discussed why SRS is a good site for pit production.
“They’ve got the place, they’ve got the expertise from the nuclear weapons laboratories and they’ve got the people there that can do it,” Munns said.
Based on statistics from the Department of Defense’s Nuclear Posture Review, history shows that nuclear deterrence works as a strategy.
Prior to the nuclear era, 1.15% to 2.27% of the world’s population died in various conflicts, Munns said.
During the nuclear era, less than 100th of a percent have died in a war.
Munns described the world as “very stable” since “the nuclear genie got let out of the bottle.
“We all probably wish it never had,” he added, “but it did.”