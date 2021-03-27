You are the owner of this article.
top story

Peter Cottontail's cruise through Aiken heralds Easter fun

  • Updated

Spring has sprung. And Peter Cottontail, everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic rabbit, has been busy.

On Saturday, Cottontail cruised through the city of Aiken with a smile on his face, a top hat wedged between his upright ears and a back seat full of goodies.

The dapper rabbit, chauffeured by his comrades in the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, visited about 40 homes and, again with some help, scattered eggs for children and families to hunt. Cottontail posed for photos and greeted the young and old alike; smiles were abundant.

In other words, Cottontail's convoy left in its wake a carnival of color and candy and springtime joy.

Officially known as Cottontail Cruise 2, Saturday’s free festivities were designed “to provide a safe and socially distanced event for children and their families,” according to the city, which opened registration at the beginning of the month. The coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, continues to influence event planning. The first Cottontail Cruise was held early last year.

Peter Cottontail greets a family on Aiken's Southside early Saturday morning. (Colin Demarest/Staff) 

“Peter Cottontail and his friends will personally deliver Easter eggs to your front yard,” the city's description continues. “Families are asked to watch from a distance or remain inside while eggs are placed.”

Before Cottontail began his crisscross of Aiken, Curry Hall, a recreation program coordinator with the city, emphasized just how much people enjoy the event.

“A lot of the kids are already there waiting. They were there waiting last year, where they come out and see the Easter Bunny,” Hall said. Cottontail's ride was decked with a hard-to-miss purple banner, and his arrival was marked with a honk or two of the horn.

“It’s pretty fun to go around town,” Hall said.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

