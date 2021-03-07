Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Aiken County on Interstate 20

A person is dead after a Sunday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:16 a.m. on I-20 West at mile marker 13.
The driver of a 1996 Mazda 626 was killed in the accident and the victim's name has not been released. The other person involved was Safii Dew, a 48-year-old from Covington, Georgia, who was driving a 2017 box truck.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
While traveling west Dew struck the Mazda driver in the rear and drove over the top of the Mazda while they were slowing down for traffic. The Mazda then spun in the roadway and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol with the assistance of the multi-interdisciplinary accident investigation team.