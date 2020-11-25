Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Bettis Academy Road in Aiken County

A pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit-and-run along Bettis Academy Road on Tuesday, the second deadly crash in the area in a single day.

At around 8 p.m., an unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian and drove off, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

“At this point, we do not have a description of the vehicle,” Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said in a report.

The matter is still under investigation. Highway Patrol did not publicly identify the pedestrian; inquiries were referred to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Earlier in the day, a Timmonsville man was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving veered off the right side of Interstate 20 eastbound and smashed into the Bettis Academy Road overpass.

Highway Patrol was investigating that crash, as well, as of Tuesday night.

