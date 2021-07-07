Payne set to compete in Olympics, moves up from reserve to starter

Doug Payne’s status on the U.S. Olympic eventing team has changed from available-if-needed to starter.
In May, the rider with close ties to Aiken and his 17-year-old Trakehner gelding, Vandiver, were named as the traveling reserves for the squad.
But on Wednesday morning, US Equestrian announced that the duo would be replacing Liz Halliday-Sharp and her mount, the 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Deniro Z.
The substitution was made because Deniro Z suffered an injury.
“It kind of speaks to how difficult this sport is in general,” said Payne during a telephone interview of Halliday-Sharp’s loss and his gain. “It’s a difficult thing to get all your ducks in a row and have it all line up. But when it does happen, you’ve got to be appreciative and try to make the most of it.”
The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo July 23-Aug. 8. The eventing competition is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2
“Following pre-travel horse evaluations, veterinary concerns prompted additional diagnostic testing of Deniro Z prior to the team’s departure to Europe for pre-export quarantine,” according to a US Equestrian news release. “Following a thorough review of testing results, it was determined (that) it is in the best interest of the horse to be withdrawn from the team after confirming he has sustained an injury. He is expected to make a full recovery.”
Halliday-Sharp, who trains in Florida and Kentucky, wrote in a Facebook message Wednesday that Deniro Z “has some bone bruising.”
In early March, Halliday-Sharp finished second on Deniro Z in the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z won the LiftMaster Grand-Prix in 2020.
In 2019, Halliday-Sharp teamed up with Fernhill By Night to capture the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
“While I am completely devastated to not get the chance to represent my country in Tokyo this year, Deniro is my friend and my partner above all else, and it would not be fair to put him in an environment as intense as the Olympics if he is not 100%,” Halliday-Sharp wrote on Facebook.
Payne moved from Aiken to Rougemont, North Carolina, in early April after living here for five years.
He and his wife, Jessica, own Vandiver in partnership with Debi Crowley.
“He has never felt better,” said Payne of the gelding.
In 2019, Payne was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. eventing team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he rode Starr Witness.
Payne also finished fourth in the individual rankings
“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Payne of being a first-time Olympian. “It’s something you work toward in your life. Your success in life doesn’t hinge on it only, but the fact that it happens is pretty amazing.”
Also on the 2021 U.S. eventing Olympic team are Boyd Martin, who will ride the 14-year-old Trakehner gelding Tsetserleg, and Philip Dutton, who will ride the 13-year-old Zangersheide gelding Z.
Tamie Smith, who is based in California, and the 15-year-old German Sport Horse gelding Mai Baum now are the traveling reserves.
Martin who trains at Stable View near Aiken during the winter, will be competing for the third time in the Olympics, following appearances in 2012 and 2016.
Like Payne, Martin was member of the gold-medal-winning U.S. Eventing squad at the 2019 Pan American Games. He rode Tsetserleg and also earned an individual gold medal.
Chairman of the organizing committee for the LiftMaster Grand-Prix, Dutton spent this past winter in Florida, but prior to then he had trained regularly in Aiken.
Dutton has been an Olympian in eventing six times previously.
In 1996 and 2000, he won a team gold medal while representing Australia.
In 2016, Dutton earned an individual bronze medal while riding Mighty Nice and representing this country.
Smith and Mai Baum won this year’s edition of the LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
“For sure, the competition (in Tokyo) will be stiff,” Payne said. “But if everyone is able to put together their best performances, I think we have a pretty good shot at a medal. Frankly, everybody on the team … they’re sort of tough, resilient and capable people, so that gives you hope for a great result.”
US Equestrian formerly was known as the U.S. Equestrian Federation.