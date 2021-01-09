Paving of Silver Bluff Road, annexation of Generations Park on Aiken City Council's agenda

The Aiken City Council on Monday will review three consequential projects in and around the city.
At its 7 p.m. meeting, City Council will, among other topics, discuss the future of Generations Park and its annexation, providing utilities to a proposed 230-lot subdivision along Edgefield Highway and the paving of Silver Bluff Road from Whiskey Road to Hitchcock Parkway, a well-traveled stretch.
The park
The city previously annexed Generations Park, dozens of acres off Columbia Highway North, but had to reverse course after the state transportation department made legal objections. The park was officially de-annexed in early 2019.
The park is now adjacent to city limits by way of a small parcel in its southwest corner, according to city documents. The Planning Commission, which advises the council, in December recommended annexing the sprawl.
The city broke ground on Generations Park – once informally known as Northside Park – in November 2017.
The subdivision
Blue Sky Properties and Investments has requested city water and sewer for a planned subdivision along Edgefield Highway near Williams Lane, a development that at least one person “adamantly” opposes, according to a letter sent to the Planning Commission.
“As elected officials, we voted for you to represent your constituents; accordingly, please hear the cries of the homeowners in the Williams Lane vicinity who have lived peacefully here for decades,” Rose Evelyn Butler wrote. “I’m sure there are other places in Aiken for which such a subdivision would be suitable. This area is not one of them.”
A concept plan submitted to the city – dubbing the project Rivers Crossing – shows three phases of development across more than 60 acres just north of the bypass. The land is currently vacant.
The road
The Aiken County Transportation Committee recently contacted the city about paving a little more than a half-mile of Silver Bluff Road.
"We are aware that due to the high traffic count, this section of road is constantly in need of maintenance and repairs," Aiken County Transportation Committee Chairman Johnny Beam wrote to Mayor Rick Osbon and others in early December.
The transportation committee has asked the city to chip in $100,000.
City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The nighttime meeting is open to the public, but coronavirus restrictions will be in place.