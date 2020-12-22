Parade brings holiday cheer to Aiken neighborhood residents

Holiday cheer arrived in the form of a lively parade Monday evening, bringing joy to residents in Governor Aiken Park.
Starting at 6 p.m., a parade of motorcycles, golf carts and classic cars drove by excited residents lining Damon Street in Aiken.
The event was privately planned for residents to celebrate holiday cheer following a year marked by COVID-19, said Ann Dicks, president of the Governor Aiken Park Neighborhood Association.
"We’re just doing this as a means to be together. Due to pandemic we haven’t had a lot of interaction with one another," Dicks said. "We thought this would be something to bring us together especially this time of the season."
Among the line of parade participants was a familiar face to residents, Mable Burris.
Burris is the Governor Aiken Park Neighborhood's oldest resident. She's active in the community garden and enjoys speaking with children at the bus stop.
“She’s a shining beacon in our community,” Dicks said.
The evening's festivities concluded with a Christmas yard decoration contest.