Over 100 volunteers pick up litter across Aiken County to kick off national cleaning event

Over 100 volunteers across Aiken County cleaned several of the area's roadways of litter on Saturday morning to kick off a yearly cleanup effort observed across the nation.
The Great American Cleanup is recognized as the nation’s largest cleanup event in which millions across the country take part in the springtime campaign to clean up and beautify communities all across America. Participants devote their time to cleaning their local areas of litter from the first day of spring to the first day of summer.
At 9 a.m., approximately 120 participants in Aiken met at four different locations.
There, they were given green trash bags, orange vests and other equipment for litter pickup courtesy of the Aiken County Government, Aiken Technical College, Palmetto Pride and Keep America Beautiful.
For the next two hours, volunteer crews cleared up litter along a mile-long stretch of Hitchcock Parkway, Robert M. Bell Parkway, University Parkway and Rudy Mason Parkway.
A group of 20 volunteers in the town of Salley participated in their first Great American Cleanup on Saturday morning. The crew removed 46 bags of litter, according to Keep Aiken County Beautiful.
The national event comes at a time when litter has become one of the growing issues in South Carolina as trash has become more noticeable across the state's roadways since the onset of the pandemic.
In mid-March officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation described the state's litter problem as reaching "near epidemic proportions."
Work release programs with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, one of the state's tools in keeping litter growth down, has continued to postpone sending work crews out in an effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the state's prisons and detention center.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced this month it has nearly doubled its litter pickup efforts by utilizing contractor services. However, the increased efforts will only focus on the state's major roadways, leaving major cleanup efforts to organizations like Palmetto Pride, Keep Aiken County Beautiful and other local groups.
"Litter has been in the news so people are more aware that there’s litter covering Aiken County and it's actually a statewide issue," John Brightbill, vice chair of Keep Aiken County Beautiful, said. "We like to have the volunteers come out because it shows that the community is concerned about it."
Piece by piece, groups stuffed litter into the bright green bags along the road as they waited to be picked up and properly disposed of.
Sue Joyce has lived in the Aiken area for nearly six years and was one of many volunteers picking up litter Saturday morning.
Just 40 minutes in, the group she was a part of filled up three bags full of litter along Rudy Mason Parkway.
Although litter in Aiken has become more than just an eyesore, Joyce believes that the community coming together is a step in the right direction to dispose of the state's litter problem.
“Instead of just complaining about the litter, get together and start a litter pickup session," Joyce said. "It would make a huge difference. People say, 'Someone should do something about this.’ Well, we’re that someone."
Keep Aiken County Beautiful and Palmetto Pride are always seeking new volunteers to take part in similar litter pickup events. Those interested are encouraged to visit their websites at https://www.aikencountysc.gov/KACB or https://www.palmettopride.org/get-involved/.