Operations at Salt Waste Processing Facility on the horizon, DOE official says

The keystone Salt Waste Processing Facility should be "operational in the relatively near future," according to a U.S. Department of Energy cleanup executive, enabling the treatment of vast amounts of radioactive waste currently stored at the Savannah River Site.

"In 10 years, nearly all of the waste, salt waste inventory, and most of the tank waste, will be treated at Savannah River," said Todd Shrader, Environmental Management's principal deputy assistant secretary, a top-tier post. "That's a really big deal. We now have a path to treat, basically, all of the waste at Savannah River."

Shrader was speaking at the ExchangeMonitor's annual RadWaste Summit, this year held virtually. His remarks, about 45 minutes long, were posted online.

The Energy Department, which stewards the Savannah River Site, in August authorized radioactive, or so-called hot, operations to begin at the Salt Waste Processing Facility. The approval of Critical Decision 4 last month marked the multibillion-dollar project's completion, propelling it toward the actual processing of nuclear waste.

At the time, such processing was on track to begin later this year.

"So it'll be an exciting year, or exciting decade," Shrader said, "at Savannah River coming up."

Startup of the Salt Waste Processing Facility was among Environmental Management's 2020 priorities. Parsons was almost 20 years ago selected to design, build, commission and, in the short term, operate the facility. Construction wrapped in 2016.

The SWPF is designed as a nuclear waste workhorse; it's meant to process annually millions of gallons of waste, far more than what's done now. The liquid waste at SRS, south of Aiken and near New Ellenton and Jackson, has been described as the single largest environmental threat the Palmetto State faces.

"This coming decade, we should see a significant amount of tank waste treated around the complex," Shrader said, hinting at other installations, like the Hanford Site in Washington. "We should see a significant reduction in our footprint. We should finish at a number of small sites around the complex."

Salt waste occupies a majority of tank space at the Savannah River Site. Getting rid of it, then, is of utmost importance.

"What we really want to do is close the tanks, right?" Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney rhetorically asked the S.C. Governor's Nuclear Advisory Council late last year.