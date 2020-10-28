One suspect in custody, another being sought in murder of 12-year-old Aiken boy

One suspect is in custody and another is being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old Aiken boy in early October.

During a Wednesday news conference at the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters, authorities named Hykeem Hampton and Demetrius Williams as suspects in the murder of Edward McKenzie Jr.

On Oct. 11, the two suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at a residence on Wyman Street in Aiken at 3:45 a.m.

When police arrived they found McKenzie; he had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second juvenile victim, identified as a 13-year-old male, had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Days after the incident police announced that the shooting was not a random act but that the home had been targeted. However, the two victims were not the intended targets and had not association with the suspects

"These two boys were truly innocent victims," Capt. Marty Sawyer with Aiken Public Safety said at the Wednesday news conference.

On the morning of the shooting, police began collecting evidence and starting interviews as the investigation became the top priority for the agency, Sawyer said.

"Over the past several weeks our agency has invested hundreds of man hours, completed dozens and dozens of interviews and follow ups, and collected strong, compelling evidence in this case," Sawyer said.

On Oct. 28, police detained and charged Hampton with murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

Police are still searching for Williams, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Arrest warrants describe Williams as a Black man who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Both Hampton and Williams were named as suspects in an earlier drive-by shooting at a residence on Joann Drive in Aiken.

Anyone with any information about Williams' whereabouts should call Public Safety at 803-642-7740. Anonymous tips can be shared with Public Safety or submitted to Midlands CrimeStoppers online at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Police additionally charged two Aiken women as accessories in the case.

Erica Marie Smith, 21, and Tashia Latrece Limehouse, 31, of Aiken reportedly helped Hampton and Williams escape detection by providing false and misleading information to investigators when asked about the incident.

Both Smith and Limehouse are being held in the Aiken County detention center.

Accompanying law enforcement at Wednesday's announcement were city officials and family members of McKenzie.

Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs called the shooting "a senseless murder." Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon added that the city has continued to keep the victims' family in their prayers and thoughts.

"Every time I think of this young man, I think of how much life he should have had left," Diggs said.

Chief Charles Barranco described the case as an emotional investigation comprised of cooperation between law enforcement and the city.

He said the agency will continue to work the case and bring it to full prosecution.

"The loss of any life is not okay," Barranco said. "It's even more painful when the victims are innocent children. Make no mistake that this case has been challenging and an emotional investigation. I pray it's one we never have to endure again."