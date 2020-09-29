One person in custody following early morning shooting in Aiken County

Deputies are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Warrenville that left one victim injured.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting on Briar Patch Lane in Warrenville, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment.
The victim's condition and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time but Abdullah said the victim was conscious when he was being transported by Aiken County EMS.
Details are limited but the sheriff's office said one person has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.
No charges are pending at this time.