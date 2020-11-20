One person dead following early morning structure fire in Aiken

One person is dead and two others are receiving medical treatment after an early Friday morning structure fire in north Aiken.
Fire crews rushed to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire at 9101 Gregory Road after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom at approximately 7:35 a.m.
Dispatchers reported vehicles and the wooded area surrounding the doublewide trailer were on fire while three people were trapped inside the burning structure.
On scene, first responders found the remains of an unidentified victim inside the home. Two other victims who were trapped inside the home were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports.
Neighbors in the area said they heard a boom just before seeing the home fully engulfed.
"I heard a loud boom," a neighbor said. "When I got out of bed, the house was fully engulfed. I told my wife to call the fire department."
The origin of the fire is being investigated by the sheriff's office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
As of 10 a.m. numerous first responders were still on scene. The structure fire was out and the trailer was charred.
Anyone with any information on this case are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.