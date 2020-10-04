'Old School' friends gather for food, fellowship

Perry Memorial Park, near Schofield Middle School, had plenty of visitors Saturday afternoon, as the host site of a cookout focusing on middle-aged alumni of Aiken and South Aiken high schools – the late 1980s, in particular.
"Everything worked out fine," said organizer Freddie Croft, a 1988 graduate of Aiken, recalling plenty of masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer and free food, with a variety of helpers on hand to help prepare and distribute.
This was the second annual such event, billed as the Old School Cookout, with the 2019 version also having been held in October. Croft speculated that this year's attendance might have been higher if not for concerns relating to the pandemic.
"Everybody in that field was connected through friends or family," he said, pointing that that ages varied widely (at least one visitor was from Aiken's 1972 class), and at least one visitor came from hundreds of miles away (Oklahoma, in this case).
"It was an awesome event," said Milly Mayes, owner of Milly's Jewelry, a boutique in downtown Aiken. Mayes, who lives in Aiken but is a 1986 graduate of Westwood High, in Fort Pierce, Florida, recalled plenty of camaraderie and hundreds of people getting the chance to visit with acquaintances they had not seen in years.
Mayes' role included helping design T-shirts for the event – Kelly green for the Aiken crowd and cardinal for their South Aiken counterparts, with the appropriate class number shown in large print on the back. She credited the organizing committee with "an awesome job."