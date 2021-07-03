O'Donovan celebrates his love for America as Aiken's Uncle Sam

Dressing up as a popular symbol of the United States is something that Claude O’Donovan enjoys doing. And the local retiree loves all the attention that his red, white and blue Uncle Sam costume attracts.

“I’m about 7 feet tall with that big, tall hat on,” O’Donovan said. “People in cars honk at me, and they wave. They always have smiles on their faces. It’s wonderful.”

O’Donovan, 82, makes appearances as Uncle Sam in such events as the Aiken Memorial Day Parade and the National Day of Prayer.

“Nobody’s offered to pay me,” he said, “but I wouldn’t take the money anyhow because I’m expressing support for our nation and our flag. I guess you would call me a patriotic guy.”

Even when he’s not wearing his Uncle Sam duds, O’Donovan’s appearance is distinctive because of his full white beard.

He has lived in this area for nearly 15 years and is known for being very active in Republican politics.

When O’Donovan was younger, he served for seven years in the military.

“I was in both the Air Force and the Army,” he said. “In the Air Force, I was an aircraft mechanic, and in the Army, I was a helicopter pilot.”

Eventually that led to a stint in Alaska that lasted for six years.

“I went up there as a bush pilot, but I advanced quickly through the ranks and ended up running a very large helicopter operation,” O’Donovan said.

His life in the 49th state was full of adventure.

O’Donovan helped tag caribou and polar bears for research purposes.

A compass and a map were his only navigation tools as he flew over the vast wilderness, which often was covered by snow.

“I’ve had several careers,” O’Donovan said. “I went to Oregon, and I had a successful real estate career there and owned a real estate office. Then I got into national marketing. It goes on and on. It’s a long story. I’ve done a lot of stuff.”

O’Donovan’s first experience portraying Uncle Sam happened in the 1980s when he was a resident of Northern California.

“A real estate company had rented a 1932 Ford fire truck for a Fourth of July parade, and they wanted an Uncle Sam,” O’Donovan said. “So they rented an Uncle Sam costume and I wore that. I had a beard, but it wasn’t white back then.”

After that one-time gig, O’Donovan didn’t don an Uncle Sam outfit again until last year.

Fellow Republican Jane Page Thompson asked him to play the role of Uncle Sam while serving as the emcee for a candidate forum organized by the Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club.

Because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic, there was no live audience for the forum, which was held in May prior to a primary election in June.

To engage prospective voters virtually and create some excitement, “we had to treat the forum like a TV show,” Thompson said. “I wanted an emcee that wasn’t going to be partial, and I thought, ‘Well, Uncle Sam isn’t supposed to be partial.’”

She thought O’Donovan would be a good Uncle Sam because he was outgoing and had the right look.

His part-time job in retirement is portraying the Christmas icon known as Saint Nick.

“It’s not much of a stretch to turn Santa Claus into Uncle Sam," Thompson said. “You just have to change up the beard a little bit. I bought the Uncle Sam suit and he had to get the hat and the gloves or maybe I bought the hat and the gloves and he had to get the suit. I can’t remember. All I know is that the idea was born.”

O’Donovan was flattered by Thompson’s request.

“It was a compliment,” he said. “I like doing things like that. It’s fun.”

During his more recent appearances as Uncle Sam, O’Donovan’s wife, Sunny, has joined him and played the role of Lady Liberty.

“I feel like I’m representing America and all the people who came here through Ellis Island because they wanted to be free,” she said.

Prior to her retirement, Sunny was a successful sales and marketing director in the senior independent living industry.

“We hardly have an hour in the day when we’re not together,” O’Donovan said. “I inhale. She exhales.”

Most of the time when O’Donovan is on the Santa circuit, Sunny is at his side in her Mrs. Claus costume.

“We did more than 60 photo shoots and other events last year,” O’Donovan said. “We’re show-offs. We like to stay active. As long as we’re healthy, we’ll keep doing it.”