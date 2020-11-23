North Augusta woman charged in drive-by shooting, male suspect sought

A North Augusta woman has been charged in a drive-by shooting last week which left a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 29, of North Augusta was charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
On Nov. 19, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to Taylor Pond Road in reference to a drive-by shooting. On scene, responders found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim reported he was walking down Taylor Pond Road when a dark-colored SUV drove by and fired one shot which struck him in the chest, an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report states.
On Nov. 20, investigators identified Burroughs as a suspect.
Investigators were told Burroughs and the victim had an argument. When she saw the victim walking on the side of the road, Burroughs and an unidentified man drove by and shot the victim.
Burroughs was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was issued a $30,000 bond and was released on Nov. 21, according to the detention center.
Investigators are still working to identify the male suspect. Descriptions are limited but an incident report by the sheriff's office identifies the second suspect as a Black man.
Anyone with any information are urged to call the sheriff's office at (803) 648-6811 or share information in the following ways:
- Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
- Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
- Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.