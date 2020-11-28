North Augusta man killed, 13 hurt in shooting outside nightclub

Fourteen people were shot early Saturday morning, police said, in what appears to be a targeted attack on Aiken’s eastern edge.
Craig Youmans, a 30-year-old North Augusta man, was killed in the barrage, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Youmans was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.
Several other people were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. First responders, including deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, tended to the wounded when they arrived.
The violence erupted around 12:50 a.m. outside Seventh Lounge, a nightclub along Richland Avenue East, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Masks, broken bottles, cigarettes and tattered police tape could be seen strewn across the parking lot later in the day.
Witnesses saw people firing “at least a rifle and a handgun,” Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said. Investigators believe the shooters drove off in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe.
Whether there was a confrontation or firefight in the parking lot is unclear.
An investigation, aided by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, is underway.
In 2018, a man was shot in the leg at the nightclub, according to previous Aiken Standard articles.
Check back with the Aiken Standard; this article will be updated as more information is made available.