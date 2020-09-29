North Augusta man facing sexual battery charges involving juvenile for second time this year

A North Augusta man is facing sexual battery charges involving a juvenile victim for the second time this year.
Keith Eugene Jeno, 47, of North Augusta was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt on Sept. 25, according to jail records.
On Sept. 24, investigators were notified by the Department of Social Services regarding a possible report of a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Complainants told investigators they became concerned when the juvenile victim, under the age of 11, began displayed "irregular behavior," the report states.
Police charged Jeno following investigation.
Two arrest warrants state the suspect inappropriately touched the juvenile victim at an incident location in North Augusta.
Jeno was already facing one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old victim in 2019. He was granted a $30,000 bond on Feb. 26 and was released.
As of Tuesday morning, Jeno was still being held in the Aiken County detention center and is pending a bond hearing.