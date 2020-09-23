North Augusta man charged with taking inappropriate photos, sexual assault of juvenile victim

A North Augusta man is facing several charges related to sexually assaulting and taking inappropriate photos of a juvenile victim.
Randal Scott Hopson, 55, of North Augusta was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt - victim under 11 years of age and sexual exploitation of a minor in the first, second and third degree, according to jail records.
Deputies met with a complainant on Sept. 18 in reference to a possible child abuse case involving a 5-year-old victim, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
When confronted, the suspect reportedly admitted that he had inappropriate photos of the juvenile victim on his phone.
Arrest warrants further state the suspect sexually assaulted the juvenile in July.
Hopson was charged Monday and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday morning.