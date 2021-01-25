You are the owner of this article.
North Augusta man charged in deadly shooting at apartment complex

  • Updated
A North Augusta man was charged Friday in the fatal shooting of a man at a North Augusta apartment complex earlier this month. 

Investigators have charged Deandre Davis, 23, of North Augusta with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

On Jan. 7, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to Rivers Edge Apartments at 520 E. Buena Vista Avenue in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arriving on scene, police found 22-year-old Tyrone Dupree Jr. of North Augusta unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead. The Aiken County Coroner's Office announced Dupree died from a gunshot wound.

"Throughout the investigation, the Criminal Investigations Division spoke with several witnesses and received several leads regarding a suspect," Lt. Tim Thornton of North Augusta Department of Public Safety said in a statement Monday. 

On Jan. 22, Davis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon

