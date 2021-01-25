North Augusta man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

A North Augusta man was arrested Friday for several charges of sexual exploitation of minors.
Jesse Pierce Gipson, 24, of North Augusta was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, the South Carolina Attorney General's office announced Monday.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators, along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, made the arrest Jan. 22 after investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Gipson. Investigators state Gipson possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Attorney General's Office, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.