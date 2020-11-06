NNSA chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty abruptly resigns

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, the leader of the National Nuclear Security Administration, has resigned, according to sources.

Her resignation is effective immediately.

Gordon-Hagerty’s leave was first reported by Defense News; the Aiken Standard independently confirmed it.

Gordon-Hagerty became the first woman to lead the semiautonomous National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2018. The agency, tucked into the U.S. Department of Energy, maintains the nation’s nuclear arsenal, among other weighty assignments.

The NNSA has a significant footprint at the Savannah River Site. Plutonium pit production is under its purview, as was the failed Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility.

