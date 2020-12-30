Ni Hao closing permanently, pandemic cited as a factor

Ni Hao is closing permanently after struggling to keep its doors open during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, which is New Year’s Eve, is the last day that the restaurant will be open in the Shoppes on Richland in Aiken.

“Due to the pandemic, it has been hard to continue doing business in this economy,” a message posted Tuesday on Ni Hao’s Facebook page stated.

The message also thanked the eatery’s customers “for 13 years of continued support and business.”

Ni Hao has a buffet that features Chinese food, and the restaurant also offers sushi.

The eatery’s address is 3553 Richland Ave. West.

Ni Hao is next to a Diablo’s Southwest Grill.

The Baskin-Robbins ice cream parlor that was in the Dunkin’ restaurant on Whiskey Road closed for good prior to Christmas, and COVID-19 also was cited as a factor.

Charlie Hartz, the operator of that Baskin-Robbins franchise, said the restrictions on eateries during the pandemic had made it more difficult to sell Baskin-Robbins products.

“Ice cream is very visual and for a long time, we didn’t have people in the store,” Hartz said. “Sales slowed down.”

The Dunkin where Baskin-Robbins was located has remained open and is continuing to serve doughnuts and coffee.