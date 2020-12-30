New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown Aiken will not be held this year

Aiken will not hold a ball drop ceremony to welcome in the New Year.
Last year, Cafe Scientifique-Aiken hosted a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop held in front of the old Aiken County Post Office building at 203 Laurens St. S.W.
Crowds gathered the final night of 2019 to watch an illuminated ball drop from the top of a 65-foot-tall flagpole. On Wednesday, the Cafe told the Aiken Standard they will not host a ball drop this year out of concerns over spreading the coronavirus.
Traditions are not the only thing impacted by the coronavirus as 2020 comes to a close.
Statewide ordinances have changed how area bars will function on New Year's Eve.
South Carolina's guidelines for reopening the state's hospitality industry, announced on Oct. 2, require the sale or consumption of beer, wine, or alcoholic liquor to end at 11 p.m., leading many bars to close an hour before the new year.
Several area bars plan to be open on New Year's Eve, however.
The statewide guidelines further require workers and guests to wear face masks. Establishments must also execute and maintain a strict cleaning and sanitizing protocol based on the Center Disease Control and Prevention cleaning and disinfecting guidance.
Staff reporter Dede Biles contributed to this article.