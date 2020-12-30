New year in Aiken area expected to get off to a wet start

Go get your raincoats and umbrellas out of the closet.
A wet start is expected for the new year in the Aiken area because of a big storm system that will bring snow and ice to other parts of the country.
There is a 60% chance of showers locally Thursday for New Year’s Eve and the high temperature will be around 62 degrees, based on the forecast from the National Weather Service in Columbia as of Wednesday afternoon.
The likelihood of nighttime rain, as the global nightmare that is 2020 comes to an end, also is 60%, and the prediction for the low temperature is 56 degrees.
On New Year’s Day on Friday, the chance of precipitation is 70%, and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m.
There also could be wind gusts of up to 22 miles per hour.
The high will be a balmy 72 degrees.
For Friday night, the chance of rain is again 70%.
The low temperature will be near 60 degrees.
Saturday also will be soggy, with the chance of rain remaining at 70%. The high will be around 69, and the low at night will be near 46.
The evening’s chance of precipitation is 60%, and the rain could be heavy at times.
Sunny weather is in the forecast for Sunday. The high temperature will be around 57 degrees.
For more information, visit weather.gov/cae/.